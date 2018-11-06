How to make flat bread

news

Ingredients

1 package active yeast

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon oil

Method

In the bowl of a food processor combine the yeast, sugar, flour, salt and thyme. Pulse to combine.

Add the water in a steady stream until the dough begins to form a ball. Transfer it on to a board and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic.

Coat a bowl with oil. Place dough in bowl, and cover with a damp cloth. Put in a warm spot to rise until double in size, about 1 hour.

When the dough has doubled in size, punch the dough, scrape it onto the counter and knead it lightly into a smooth ball. Cut into 20 pieces and with a rolling pin roll out to form very flat 5 to 6-inch circles.

Preheat a stove top grill pan over medium high. Do not oil. Place bread on hot grill and cook without touching it until you see bubbles on the surface, about 1 to 2 minutes. Turn and continue to cook 1 to 2 minutes more or until bread has puffed up. Serve immediately.