Lemongrass tea (Credit -Paaka-Shaale)
Lemongrass tea (Credit -Paaka-Shaale)

Ingredients 

  • 4 cups water
  • 2 cups roughly chopped lemongrass stalks
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • Lime wheels for garnish

Lemongrass tea can help fight against free radicals, thus reducing the incidence of inflammation in the body. Lemongrass contains the inflammation-fighting compounds chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin.

Inflammation is a factor in many adverse health conditions, including pain and heart disease. As such, lemongrass tea could be a beneficial drink for people to incorporate into their diet.

READ ALSO: How to make garlic mayonnaise

Method

  1. Bring the water to a boil over high heat in a medium saucepan.
  2. Add the lemongrass and boil rapidly for 5 minutes.
  3. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the tea for an additional 5 minutes.
  4. Strain the stalks from the liquid. Stir in the sugar until dissolved.
  5. Serve warm, or chill in the refrigerator and pour over ice.