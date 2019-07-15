Ingredients
- 4 cups water
- 2 cups roughly chopped lemongrass stalks
- 1/4 cup sugar
- Lime wheels for garnish
Lemongrass tea can help fight against free radicals, thus reducing the incidence of inflammation in the body. Lemongrass contains the inflammation-fighting compounds chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin.
Inflammation is a factor in many adverse health conditions, including pain and heart disease. As such, lemongrass tea could be a beneficial drink for people to incorporate into their diet.
Method
- Bring the water to a boil over high heat in a medium saucepan.
- Add the lemongrass and boil rapidly for 5 minutes.
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer the tea for an additional 5 minutes.
- Strain the stalks from the liquid. Stir in the sugar until dissolved.
- Serve warm, or chill in the refrigerator and pour over ice.