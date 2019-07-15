Ingredients 4 cups water

2 cups roughly chopped lemongrass stalks

1/4 cup sugar

Lime wheels for garnish

Lemongrass tea can help fight against free radicals, thus reducing the incidence of inflammation in the body. Lemongrass contains the inflammation-fighting compounds chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertiajaponin.

Inflammation is a factor in many adverse health conditions, including pain and heart disease. As such, lemongrass tea could be a beneficial drink for people to incorporate into their diet.

Method