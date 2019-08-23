  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 10 minutes
  • Ready In: 20 minutes
  • Serves: 8
Funnel cakes (photo credit - Tablespoon.com)
Ingredients 

  • 8 cups vegetable oil for frying
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar

Method

  1. In a deep-fryer, or heavy skillet, heat oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. In a large bowl, beat milk and eggs together.
  3. Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Stir into the egg mixture until smooth.
  4. While covering the funnel hole with one hand, pour in 1 cup of batter. Start from the center in a swirling motion to make a 6 or 7 inch round.
  5. Fry on both sides until golden brown.
  6. Remove and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar and serve warm.