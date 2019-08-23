Ingredients
- 8 cups vegetable oil for frying
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
Method
- In a deep-fryer, or heavy skillet, heat oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- In a large bowl, beat milk and eggs together.
- Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Stir into the egg mixture until smooth.
- While covering the funnel hole with one hand, pour in 1 cup of batter. Start from the center in a swirling motion to make a 6 or 7 inch round.
- Fry on both sides until golden brown.
- Remove and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar and serve warm.