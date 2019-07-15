Ingredients 6 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 large garlic cloves, pressed

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Garlic is widely used for several conditions linked to the blood system and heart, including atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), high cholesterol, heart attack, coronary heart disease, and hypertension.

Garlic is also used today by some people for the prevention of lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, stomach cancer, rectal cancer, and colon cancer.

Method

Whisk mayonnaise, garlic, lemon juice and 1 teaspoon oil in a small bowl to blend.

Season with salt and pepper.

Garlic mayonnaise can be made 6 hours ahead. Cover and chill.)