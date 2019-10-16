  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 20 minutes
  • Ready In: 30 minutes
  • Serves: 10
Healthy meatballs (Cravinghomecooked)
Ingredients 

  • 1/2 cup carrots, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves, lightly packed
  • 1 small onion, peeled and halved
  • 1/2 cup flavoured breadcrumbs
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F and line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Coat with nonstick spray. 
  2. Place the carrots, parsley, and onion into a food processor. 
  3. Grind well, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.
  4. Add the remaining ingredients and grind to combine into a smooth mixture. 
  5. Portion into 2-tablespoon size meatballs and place on the prepared baking sheet.
  6. Bake for 22-25 minutes or until cooked through. Serve with warm marinara sauce and pasta.