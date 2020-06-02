Millet is one of the healthiest seed crops cultivated for livestock feed and human consumption.

The health benefits of millet include its ability to protect the heart, prevent diabetes, improve the digestive system, lower the risk of cancer, detoxify the body, improve respiratory health, boost the immune system, increase energy levels, and improve the muscle and nerve health.

Ingredients

Milled Millet

Guinea peppers

Chilli powder

Ginger powder

Cloves

Black peppercorns.

Salt to taste

Method

Put Guinea peppers, cloves and black peppercorns in a saucepan.

Blend the peppers and cloves to a powder form.

Add the milled Millet, Ginger powder, Salt, Chilli powder and mix.

Add water in small quantities to form a paste and mould into a smooth ball.

Cover the dough with a cling film and leave in a warm place to ferment overnight.

Pour the mixture into a saucepan and place on medium heat.

Stirring continuously to avoid any lumps into a thick paste.

Decrease the heat to the lowest setting and steam the dough for about 7-10 minutes.

Transfer the dough to a bowl and leave to cool down.

Once the temperature has cooled down, mould l into individual balls.

Dust with some millet or cornflour and refrigerate.

Now to make the smoothie, take some of balls put in a blender, add sugar and milk and blend till it’s smooth and creamy.

Enjoy with some peanuts and milk.