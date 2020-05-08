Mango pudding is a favourite dessert served in hot seasons.
The simplicity of this dessert makes it great for company. It only takes 10 minutes and 4 ingredients to make.
Here’s how to prepare the dessert:
INGREDIENTS
1 large ripe mango
6 scoops vanilla ice cream
2 tablespoons of thick cream
3 passion fruits
METHOD
- Peel and dice a large ripe mango.
- Whizz to a purée in a food processor.
- Add 6 scoops of vanilla ice cream and 2 tablespoons of thick cream and whizz again.
- Spoon into bowls and scoop ½ passion fruit over each.
- Serve