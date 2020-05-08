Mango pudding is a favourite dessert served in hot seasons.

The simplicity of this dessert makes it great for company. It only takes 10 minutes and 4 ingredients to make.

Here’s how to prepare the dessert:

INGREDIENTS

1 large ripe mango

6 scoops vanilla ice cream

2 tablespoons of thick cream

3 passion fruits

METHOD

  • Peel and dice a large ripe mango.
  • Whizz to a purée in a food processor.
  • Add 6 scoops of vanilla ice cream and 2 tablespoons of thick cream and whizz again.
  • Spoon into bowls and scoop ½ passion fruit over each.
  • Serve