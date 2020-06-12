Baobab leaves are a staple ingredient in cooking in Africa. It is locally known as Kuka and commonly used in making Kuka soup.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons Kuka powder (dry baobab leaves powder)
1kg cow ribs (cut into pieces)
2 dry catfish
2 cooking spoons red palm oil
2 handfuls crayfish (2 tablespoons ground crayfish)
1 flat round Dawa dawa
Habanero pepper (atarodo)
1 onion
2 big seasoning cubes
Salt (to your taste)
Method
- Cook the cow ribs with the seasoning cubes and onion.
- When the meat is done, turn off the heat, remove the chunks of onion then take out the meat from the beef stock.
- Add the Kuka powder, spreading over the meat stock as you add. Then stir very well with a slotted spoon to ensure that you get a smooth mix without lumps.
- Add the pepper, crayfish and Dawa dawa blend and palm oil. Stir very well.
- Cover and cook for 5 minutes on medium heat, stirring it from time to time.
- After 5 minutes, add the cooked beef and some salt if necessary. Stir very well.
- Cover and once it boils again, it is done.
- Serve with your banku, eba or even tuo.