Baobab leaves are a staple ingredient in cooking in Africa. It is locally known as Kuka and commonly used in making Kuka soup.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons Kuka powder (dry baobab leaves powder)

1kg cow ribs (cut into pieces)

2 dry catfish

2 cooking spoons red palm oil

2 handfuls crayfish (2 tablespoons ground crayfish)

1 flat round Dawa dawa

Habanero pepper (atarodo)

1 onion

2 big seasoning cubes

Salt (to your taste)

Method

  • Cook the cow ribs with the seasoning cubes and onion.
  • When the meat is done, turn off the heat, remove the chunks of onion then take out the meat from the beef stock.
  • Add the Kuka powder, spreading over the meat stock as you add. Then stir very well with a slotted spoon to ensure that you get a smooth mix without lumps.
  • Add the pepper, crayfish and Dawa dawa blend and palm oil. Stir very well.
  • Cover and cook for 5 minutes on medium heat, stirring it from time to time. 
  • After 5 minutes, add the cooked beef and some salt if necessary. Stir very well.
  • Cover and once it boils again, it is done.
  • Serve with your banku, eba or even tuo. 