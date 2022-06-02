RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make oatmeal pancake at home

Authors:

Daniel Nti

Pancakes got better as we introduce to you the delicious oatmeal pancakes recipe that will soon be your new favorite.

banana-oat-pancakes-3
banana-oat-pancakes-3

Not only does this recipe make fluffy pancakes, but it is easy to add to everyone’s favorite flavors.

Recommended articles

Pancakes

  • 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup oats 
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt (optional)
  • 1-1/4 cups fat-free milk
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Stir-Ins (optional)

  • For blueberry pancakes: 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (do not thaw)
  • For banana pancakes: 1 medium-size ripe banana, mashed, and 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • For apple cinnamon pancakes: 3/4 cup finely chopped apple, 1/4 cup chopped nuts and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • For chocolate chip pancakes: 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

In large bowl, combine flour, oats, baking powder and salt; mix well. In separate medium bowl, combine milk, egg and oil; blend well. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients all at once; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened (do not over mix). Add one of the stir-in options, if desired; mix gently. Heat skillet over medium-high heat (or preheat electric skillet or griddle to 375°F). Lightly grease skillet. For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter into hot skillet. Turn when tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Turn only once. Serve & enjoy!

(Recipe by Quarker oats).

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

How to make sweet 'bofrot' at home

How to make bofrot at home

DIY Recipes: How to make Yam and egg sauce

Boiled yam and egg sauce

DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken cheese sandwich

Chicken cheese sandwich