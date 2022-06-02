Not only does this recipe make fluffy pancakes, but it is easy to add to everyone’s favorite flavors.
How to make oatmeal pancake at home
Pancakes got better as we introduce to you the delicious oatmeal pancakes recipe that will soon be your new favorite.
Ingredients
Pancakes
- 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup oats
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 1-1/4 cups fat-free milk
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Stir-Ins (optional)
- For blueberry pancakes: 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries (do not thaw)
- For banana pancakes: 1 medium-size ripe banana, mashed, and 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- For apple cinnamon pancakes: 3/4 cup finely chopped apple, 1/4 cup chopped nuts and 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- For chocolate chip pancakes: 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Cooking Instructions
In large bowl, combine flour, oats, baking powder and salt; mix well. In separate medium bowl, combine milk, egg and oil; blend well. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients all at once; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened (do not over mix). Add one of the stir-in options, if desired; mix gently. Heat skillet over medium-high heat (or preheat electric skillet or griddle to 375°F). Lightly grease skillet. For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter into hot skillet. Turn when tops are covered with bubbles and edges look cooked. Turn only once. Serve & enjoy!
(Recipe by Quarker oats).
