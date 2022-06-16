The best fluffy pancake recipe uses eggs differently than the others. I like to separate my yolks and my whites to give the texture the kind you find when you go out for a mega-brunch with those heavenly stacks of homemade pancakes.
How to make pancakes at home
Making pancakes batter from scratch is so simple that you'll wonder why you never did it before!
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 1 1/2 tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 egg
- 3 tbsp butter (melted)
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large mixing bowl, sift in your flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt together.
- Next, add in (wet ingredients) milk, vanilla extract, egg, and butter. Whisk until well combined and smooth.
- Over medium heat, set a non-stick pan or griddle on the stove and lightly grease with butter. Using a ladle or measuring cup, pour 1/3 cup scoops of pancake batter onto your hot pan. Cook for about 1-2 minutes until you start to see bubbles form on the surface and the bottom is golden brown. Flip your pancake using a spatula and cook the opposite side for another 1-2 minutes until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve immediately with your favorite pancake toppings. Maple syrup, powdered sugar, butter, whipped cream, and/or fresh berries are all great options!
