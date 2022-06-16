RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make pancakes at home

Daniel Nti

Making pancakes batter from scratch is so simple that you'll wonder why you never did it before!

Home-made pancakes
Home-made pancakes

The best fluffy pancake recipe uses eggs differently than the others. I like to separate my yolks and my whites to give the texture the kind you find when you go out for a mega-brunch with those heavenly stacks of homemade pancakes.

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • 1 1/2 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tbsp butter (melted)
  • In a large mixing bowl, sift in your flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt together.
  • Next, add in (wet ingredients) milk, vanilla extract, egg, and butter. Whisk until well combined and smooth.
  • Over medium heat, set a non-stick pan or griddle on the stove and lightly grease with butter. Using a ladle or measuring cup, pour 1/3 cup scoops of pancake batter onto your hot pan. Cook for about 1-2 minutes until you start to see bubbles form on the surface and the bottom is golden brown. Flip your pancake using a spatula and cook the opposite side for another 1-2 minutes until golden brown on both sides.
  • Serve immediately with your favorite pancake toppings. Maple syrup, powdered sugar, butter, whipped cream, and/or fresh berries are all great options!

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

