  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 15 minutes
  • Ready In: 25 minutes
  • Serves: 12
Pineapple pancakes (Photo credit - Food network)
Ingredients 

  • 1 1/2 cups crushed pineapple
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • Butter

Method

  • In a large mixing bowl, make the pancake batter by stirring together crushed pineapple, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, eggs, and melted butter. 
  • Slowly add in flour until you have a nice batter. 
  • Heat a heavy flat nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. 
  • Pour pancake batter in 1/4 cup scoops onto the skillet. When bubbles start to form on top, flip and cook on the other side until lightly browned.