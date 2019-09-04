Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups crushed pineapple
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- Butter
Method
- In a large mixing bowl, make the pancake batter by stirring together crushed pineapple, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, eggs, and melted butter.
- Slowly add in flour until you have a nice batter.
- Heat a heavy flat nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
- Pour pancake batter in 1/4 cup scoops onto the skillet. When bubbles start to form on top, flip and cook on the other side until lightly browned.