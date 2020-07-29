The best way to pair both ripe and unripe plantain in one recipe is to tart it.

Ingredients

2 plantains

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon Vanilla

¼ cup of sugar

For the Filling

½ teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup brown Sugar

Food colouring

1 pie crust

1 egg

White sugar

Method

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  • Fill a small pot with water and bring to a boil. Add sugar, salt vanilla and plantains to the water, and let boil until plantains are soft and fully cooked.
  • Strain the liquid and place the plantains in a bowl; add almond extract, nutmeg, vanilla, brown sugar and cinnamon then mash the mixture into a smooth paste and allow to cool.
  • Beat one egg and roll out the pie crust into a large circle; fill half of the crust with the cooled plantain filling, leaving a ½-inch space at the edges.
  • Brush edges with egg, then fold over and crimp with a fork.
  • Slice three air holes into the top; brush the entire tart with egg wash and liberally sprinkle top with white sugar.
  • Bake until golden brown.
  • Serve.