The best way to pair both ripe and unripe plantain in one recipe is to tart it.
Ingredients
2 plantains
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon Vanilla
¼ cup of sugar
For the Filling
½ teaspoon almond extract
1 teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon vanilla
1/3 cup brown Sugar
Food colouring
1 pie crust
1 egg
White sugar
Method
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Fill a small pot with water and bring to a boil. Add sugar, salt vanilla and plantains to the water, and let boil until plantains are soft and fully cooked.
- Strain the liquid and place the plantains in a bowl; add almond extract, nutmeg, vanilla, brown sugar and cinnamon then mash the mixture into a smooth paste and allow to cool.
- Beat one egg and roll out the pie crust into a large circle; fill half of the crust with the cooled plantain filling, leaving a ½-inch space at the edges.
- Brush edges with egg, then fold over and crimp with a fork.
- Slice three air holes into the top; brush the entire tart with egg wash and liberally sprinkle top with white sugar.
- Bake until golden brown.
- Serve.