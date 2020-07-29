The best way to pair both ripe and unripe plantain in one recipe is to tart it.

Ingredients

2 plantains

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon Vanilla

¼ cup of sugar

For the Filling

½ teaspoon almond extract

1 teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup brown Sugar

Food colouring

1 pie crust

1 egg

White sugar

Method