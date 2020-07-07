These easy sweet potato biscuits are perfect for a late breakfast or a formal brunch.
Ingredients
2 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup mashed potatoes
1⁄4 cup shortening
3 tablespoons milk
Method
- In a large bowl mix with a fork the flour, baking powder, and salt.
- With a pastry blender cut in shortening and mashed potatoes until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Stir in milk until mixture is moistened.
- Turn dough out on floured board and knead 6 to 8 times.
- Roll out to about 1/2 inch thick and cut with a biscuit cutter.
- Place on baking sheet 1 1/2 inches apart.
- Bake at 450 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with fresh butter.