These easy sweet potato biscuits are perfect for a late breakfast or a formal brunch.

Ingredients

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup mashed potatoes

1⁄4 cup shortening

3 tablespoons milk

Method

  • In a large bowl mix with a fork the flour, baking powder, and salt.
  • With a pastry blender cut in shortening and mashed potatoes until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
  • Stir in milk until mixture is moistened.
  • Turn dough out on floured board and knead 6 to 8 times.
  • Roll out to about 1/2 inch thick and cut with a biscuit cutter.
  • Place on baking sheet 1 1/2 inches apart.
  • Bake at 450 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
  • Serve warm with fresh butter.