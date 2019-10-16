  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 10 minutes
  • Ready in: 20 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Loaded Mashed Potato Cakes (Bellyfull.net)
Ingredients 

  • 2 cups mashed potatoes
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil, or as needed

Method

  1. Mix mashed potatoes, flour, onion, egg, black pepper, and salt in a bowl until batter consistency.
  2. Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Drop 4-inch circles of batter into hot oil. 
  3. Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.
  4.  Serve with locally made sobolo.