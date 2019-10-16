Ingredients
- 2 cups mashed potatoes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil, or as needed
Method
- Mix mashed potatoes, flour, onion, egg, black pepper, and salt in a bowl until batter consistency.
- Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Drop 4-inch circles of batter into hot oil.
- Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.
- Serve with locally made sobolo.