This recipe is a very good alternative to offering kids cupcakes that are laden with flour, sugar and butter as a snack.
Ingredients
1 very ripe plantain
1 egg
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp vanilla flavour
1 tsp ground ginger or any other spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves)
1- 3 tbsps milk
Method
Peel off the back of the plantain, chop into pieces into a blender.
Break in the egg, add baking powder, ginger and vanilla. Blend to a smooth paste.
Add the milk in bits to dilute the thick paste without making it too watery.
Grease muffins pans and pour the batter into the holes about ¾ full, then bake in a pre-heated oven (160°C) for 20 minutes or till a toothpick comes out clean when inserted.
Allow them to cool before removing from pan.
Serve