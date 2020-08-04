This recipe is a very good alternative to offering kids cupcakes that are laden with flour, sugar and butter as a snack.

Ingredients

1 very ripe plantain

1 egg

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla flavour

1 tsp ground ginger or any other spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves)

1- 3 tbsps milk

Method

Peel off the back of the plantain, chop into pieces into a blender.

Break in the egg, add baking powder, ginger and vanilla. Blend to a smooth paste.

Add the milk in bits to dilute the thick paste without making it too watery.

Grease muffins pans and pour the batter into the holes about ¾ full, then bake in a pre-heated oven (160°C) for 20 minutes or till a toothpick comes out clean when inserted.

Allow them to cool before removing from pan.

Serve