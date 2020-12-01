Adding a sauce makes the food taste good. Try it at home.

Ingredients

Ripe / Unripe Plantain: as much as you can eat!

Fish: preferably Mackerel

Palm Oil

Onions

Habanero Pepper or any fresh chilli pepper

Salt (to taste)

Method

Prepare the pepper sauce to go with the roasted plantain and set aside.

Wash and peel the unripe/ripe plantains to be roasted.

Wash and cut the fish, remove the insides and sprinkle salt on them.

Set up your barbecue on medium heat as the plantain needs to be roasted slowly. If using an oven, set to grill and a temperature of 150°C.

When the barbecue is heated, place the peeled plantains and fish on the barbecue grids to start roasting. Remember to turn the sides from time to time for an even roast.

When the plantain is perfectly roasted, place the pepper sauce on the grid to heat it up. You'll know they are well-roasted when they look like the ones in the picture.

The roasted plantain is ready to be served. Dip the roasted plantains in the pepper sauce to eat.