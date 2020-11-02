Despite the name, this dish is not baked, instead, it is made on the stovetop.

Ingredients

1 tbsp Olive oil

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1 - 2 tsp Spanish Smoked Paprika

300g (1 1/3 cups) Passata

1tbsp of Tomato Puree (Tomato Paste)

60ml (1/4 cup) Chicken / Vegetable Stock *See Notes

300g (10.5oz) beans

Method

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add the garlic and allow to sizzle but be careful not to burn.

Reduce heat to low, add the smoked paprika and stir.

Add the passata, puree and stock and then simmer for around 20 mins (until the sharp taste of tomato has gone and the sauce has thickened.)

Add the beans and simmer for a further 10 mins.

Season to taste