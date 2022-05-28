How to make sweet 'bofrot' at home

Ingredients:

3 cups All purpose flour

3 tbsp unsalted butter (at room temperature)

½ tsp salt

1 tsp nutmeg

½ cup sugar

1½ tsp yeast

1 cup water

4-5 cups vegetable oil (for frying)

How to make it:

In a large mixing bowl, add the flour and salt and mix well.

Then add the nutmeg, yeast, sugar, butter and water. Mix everything together to form a soft dough.

Transfer the dough onto a flat floured surface then knead for 8-10 minutes, or until the dough is smooth. Use flour if needed while kneading but try not to use too much flour during this step.

Using a knife or a dough cutter, cut the dough into 12 equal parts.

Then roll each ball into smooth round shapes.

On the same surface or a tray, sprinkle flour and lay the small round dough. Do not let them touch each other.

Cover and let it rise. About 45 minutes.

On a medium heat, heat oil then slowly drop each dough ball into the hot oil. Make sure not to splash the hot oil on yourself.

Tip: Make sure they are touching each other while frying. This makes it easier to turn them over.

Do not leave the bofrot during this time because they can burn pretty quick. Keep your eyes on them and constantly turn and rotate them.

Tip: Make sure the oil is not too hot. If the oil is too hot, the dry bofrot will cook on the outside but raw on the inside.

Frying should take about 8 to 10 minutes on medium heat.