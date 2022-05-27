RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make tasty prawn crackers at home

Daniel Nti

Prawn crackers (shrimp chips) are one of the easy-to-make yet tasty appetizers you could make in the comfort of your home.

Prawn crackers are a deep fried snacks made from starch and prawn and very easy to prepare in your kitchen. They are a common snack food in Southeast Asian cuisine.

It is made by rolling out the stiff dough, steamed, sliced, and sun-dried to remove the remaining moisture to achieve maximum crispiness.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces prawn-flavored chips, such as Ching Kee brand
  • 4 cups neutral oil, or as needed for deep frying

Steps to Make It

  1. Get your ingredients
  2. Heat the oil to 350 F/182 C in a wok or deep-sided skillet or Dutch oven. To determine if the oil is hot enough, test by either using a deep-fry thermometer or placing a cooking chopstick or wooden spoon upright in the middle of the wok. The oil is ready when bubbles start forming around the chopstick or wooden spoon immediately.
  3. Place several chips into the hot oil, separating them if needed. Deep Fry the chips for a few seconds until they puff up (the process takes less than 5 seconds), then remove the chips and drain on paper towels. Lay out a fresh paper towel for each batch of chips before deep frying.
  4. Serve it best with a chilled carbonated drink. 
  5. Recipe is by (thespruceeats).

Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

