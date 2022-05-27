Prawn crackers are a deep fried snacks made from starch and prawn and very easy to prepare in your kitchen. They are a common snack food in Southeast Asian cuisine.
How to make tasty prawn crackers at home
Prawn crackers (shrimp chips) are one of the easy-to-make yet tasty appetizers you could make in the comfort of your home.
It is made by rolling out the stiff dough, steamed, sliced, and sun-dried to remove the remaining moisture to achieve maximum crispiness.
Ingredients
- 4 ounces prawn-flavored chips, such as Ching Kee brand
- 4 cups neutral oil, or as needed for deep frying
Steps to Make It
- Get your ingredients
- Heat the oil to 350 F/182 C in a wok or deep-sided skillet or Dutch oven. To determine if the oil is hot enough, test by either using a deep-fry thermometer or placing a cooking chopstick or wooden spoon upright in the middle of the wok. The oil is ready when bubbles start forming around the chopstick or wooden spoon immediately.
- Place several chips into the hot oil, separating them if needed. Deep Fry the chips for a few seconds until they puff up (the process takes less than 5 seconds), then remove the chips and drain on paper towels. Lay out a fresh paper towel for each batch of chips before deep frying.
- Serve it best with a chilled carbonated drink.
- Recipe is by (thespruceeats).
