How to make the perfect poached eggs

If you love poached eggs but find yourself only eating them when you visit your favorite restaurant for brunch, then this recipe is for you.

Delicious poached eggs doesn't have to be complex so we've put together three different methods for you to try at home in the comforts of your kitchen.

  • 1/2 cup water, cold
  • 2 large eggs
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

1.Fill a microwave-safe coffee cup, glass, or microwave-safe liquid measuring cup with 1/2 cup of cold tap water.

2.Crack 1 egg into the cup.

3.Place a saucer on top of the cup so that it covers the opening completely.

4.Microwave on high for 30 seconds and then see if the egg white is cooked through. If not, continue to microwave in 10-second increments. Wait several seconds before removing the lid as steam can escape quickly and powerfully, even after a very short amount of cooking time.

5.Repeat with the other egg in a fresh cup. Serve with salt and pepper, and enjoy.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

