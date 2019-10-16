  • Prep: 5 minutes
  • Cook: 35 minutes
  • Ready In: 40 minutes
  • Serves: 10
Tomato sauce (The Splendid Table)
Ingredients 

  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 110g/4oz onion, sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 150g/5¼oz mozzarella, grated
  • 1 tsp caster sugar
  • 2 x 400g cans tomatoes

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a stainless steel saucepan.
  2. Add the sliced onion and the crushed garlic, toss until coated, cover, and sweat on a gentle heat until soft and pale golden.
  3. Slice the canned tomatoes and add, with all the juice, to the onion mixture.
  4. Season the contents with sugar, salt and freshly ground pepper.
  5. Cook the tomatoes uncovered for approximately 30 minutes or until the tomato softens.