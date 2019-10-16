Ingredients
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 110g/4oz onion, sliced
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 150g/5¼oz mozzarella, grated
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- 2 x 400g cans tomatoes
Method
- Heat the oil in a stainless steel saucepan.
- Add the sliced onion and the crushed garlic, toss until coated, cover, and sweat on a gentle heat until soft and pale golden.
- Slice the canned tomatoes and add, with all the juice, to the onion mixture.
- Season the contents with sugar, salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Cook the tomatoes uncovered for approximately 30 minutes or until the tomato softens.