Kids will love this fruit salad and it is an easy way to get them to eat plenty of fruit at once.

Ingredients

4 cups canned pineapple

2 medium oranges, peeled and divided into sections

2 medium mangoes, peeled and diced

2 bananas, cut in 1/2 inch slices

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut, toasted

Method