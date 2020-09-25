Kids will love this fruit salad and it is an easy way to get them to eat plenty of fruit at once.
Ingredients
4 cups canned pineapple
2 medium oranges, peeled and divided into sections
2 medium mangoes, peeled and diced
2 bananas, cut in 1/2 inch slices
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut, toasted
Method
- Combine fruits in a bowl.
- Combine lime juice and brown sugar and add to fruits; toss to coat.
- Cover and chill at least 1 hour.
- Sprinkle with coconut.
- Serve