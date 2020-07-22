You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.

Ingredients

1 cucumber, peeled and chopped

2 tomatoes fresh tomatoes, chopped

2 green onion, minced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

5 radishes, chopped

1 small jicama, peeled and julienned

5 romaine lettuce leaves, torn into bite size pieces

1 clove garlic, minced

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon pomegranate juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill

1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil

1 ½ teaspoons water

Method