  • Prep: 10 mins
  • Cook: 1 hour
  • Ready in: 10 mins
  • Servings: 4
Vegetarian Stuffed-Peppers (Credit- Dietitian Debbie Dishes)
Ingredients 

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion chopped
  • 2 jalapeno peppers chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic chopped
  • 3/4 cups long grain rice
  • 1.5 cups vegetable broth 
  • ½ cup of frozen corn 
  • ½ cup frozen peas
  • 1 tablespoon seasonings
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne powder
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1-2 tablespoons hot sauce
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • 4 bell peppers
  • Spicy chilli flakes
  •  Fresh chopped herbs

Habaneros boast more benefits than intense heat, however. They contain a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and the compound capsaicin.

Diets rich in the nutrients provided by habanero peppers may help prevent the development of a number of potentially serious medical conditions. If you suffer from digestive system problems like chronic heartburn or irritable bowel

syndrome, talk to your doctor before eating habaneros.

Method

  1. Cook rice in a non-stick pan over low heat.
  2. Heat olive oil in a pan over low heat.
  3. Add onion, garlic and jalapeno peppers and cook about 5 minutes to soften.
  4. Add the rice and stir. Cook for a couple of minutes, stirring, to very lightly brown the rice.
  5. Add the fire roasted tomatoes and vegetable broth. Stir.
  6. Add corn, peas, seasonings, cayenne, cumin, salt and pepper, and hot sauce if using. Stir and bring to a quick boil.
  7. While the rice is cooking, bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  8. Slice the tops off of the bell peppers and remove the innards. Boil them about 5 minutes to slightly soften.
  9. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  10. Mix the rice and shredded cheese together and stuff each pepper full.
  11. Bake on a large baking sheet for 30-40 minutes.
  12. Remove from heat and top with your favourite hot sauce, fresh chopped herbs and spicy chilli flakes.