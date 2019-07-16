Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion chopped
- 2 jalapeno peppers chopped
- 4 cloves garlic chopped
- 3/4 cups long grain rice
- 1.5 cups vegetable broth
- ½ cup of frozen corn
- ½ cup frozen peas
- 1 tablespoon seasonings
- 1 teaspoon cayenne powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1-2 tablespoons hot sauce
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 4 bell peppers
- Spicy chilli flakes
- Fresh chopped herbs
Habaneros boast more benefits than intense heat, however. They contain a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and the compound capsaicin.
Diets rich in the nutrients provided by habanero peppers may help prevent the development of a number of potentially serious medical conditions. If you suffer from digestive system problems like chronic heartburn or irritable bowel
syndrome, talk to your doctor before eating habaneros.
Method
- Cook rice in a non-stick pan over low heat.
- Heat olive oil in a pan over low heat.
- Add onion, garlic and jalapeno peppers and cook about 5 minutes to soften.
- Add the rice and stir. Cook for a couple of minutes, stirring, to very lightly brown the rice.
- Add the fire roasted tomatoes and vegetable broth. Stir.
- Add corn, peas, seasonings, cayenne, cumin, salt and pepper, and hot sauce if using. Stir and bring to a quick boil.
- While the rice is cooking, bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- Slice the tops off of the bell peppers and remove the innards. Boil them about 5 minutes to slightly soften.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix the rice and shredded cheese together and stuff each pepper full.
- Bake on a large baking sheet for 30-40 minutes.
- Remove from heat and top with your favourite hot sauce, fresh chopped herbs and spicy chilli flakes.