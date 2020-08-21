With just the perfect amount of sweetness from the watermelon, a touch of tart lemon and refreshing mint flavour, this is sure to become your favourite summer beverage.
Ingredients
½ cup white sugar
½ cup of water
4 cups cubed watermelon
3 cups cold water
½ cup fresh lemon juice
6 cups of ice cubes
Method
- Place the watermelon into a blender. Cover, and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve.
- Bring sugar and 1/2 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Stir in 3 cups of cold water and the lemon juice.
- Divide the ice into 12 glasses, and scoop 2 to 3 tablespoons of watermelon puree over the ice, then top with the lemonade.
- Gently stir before serving.