Dark soy sauce commonly used in braised dishes like Red cooked Pork, or to achieve that tantalizing dark amber color in stir-fries like Beef &Broccoli or rice/noodle dishes like supreme soy sauce Fried Rice and Cantonese Pan-fried Noodles.
How to make your own dark soy sauce at home
Dark soy sauce Is a dark-coloured soy sauce used mainly for adding color and flavor to dishes. Soy sauce is a condiment made primarily with four ingredients: soybeans, wheat, salt, and water.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of regular soy sauce
- 2 cups of dark brown sugar
- 1 half cup of water
Instructions
- Combine dark brown sugar and water in a pan.
- Cook on high heat, occasionally stirring until it reaches a boil.
- Once the sugar dissolves, cease stirring and continue to cook on medium-high until the color darkens.
- When the color looks similar to molasses, pour regular soy sauce into the pan and stir.
- Stir until the texture begins to thicken.
- Remove from the heat and pour the dark soy sauce into an air-tight container.
- Use in your dishes or as a condiment whenever you need it.
- Be sure to refrigerate any leftover dark soy sauce for future use
