How to make your own dark soy sauce at home

Dark soy sauce Is a dark-coloured soy sauce used mainly for adding color and flavor to dishes. Soy sauce is a condiment made primarily with four ingredients: soybeans, wheat, salt, and water.

Dark soy sauce commonly used in braised dishes like Red cooked Pork, or to achieve that tantalizing dark amber color in stir-fries like Beef &Broccoli or rice/noodle dishes like supreme soy sauce Fried Rice and Cantonese Pan-fried Noodles.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of regular soy sauce
  • 2 cups of dark brown sugar
  • 1 half cup of water

Instructions

  1. Combine dark brown sugar and water in a pan.
  2. Cook on high heat, occasionally stirring until it reaches a boil.
  3. Once the sugar dissolves, cease stirring and continue to cook on medium-high until the color darkens.
  4. When the color looks similar to molasses, pour regular soy sauce into the pan and stir.
  5. Stir until the texture begins to thicken.
  6. Remove from the heat and pour the dark soy sauce into an air-tight container.
  7. Use in your dishes or as a condiment whenever you need it.
  8. Be sure to refrigerate any leftover dark soy sauce for future use

