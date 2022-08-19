RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to plan your first international vacation in Ghana

Berlinda Entsie

With the kind of stress we go through every day, the best gift we can give to ourselves is a vacation.

Lou Moon lodge
Lou Moon lodge

Planning such trips can be a tiring task. Especially if you are beginner.

Where do you begin? What’s step one? What’s step two? What’s step three?

There are so many variables to consider, so many unknowns about a new country or city, and unforeseen obstacles that you can’t anticipate.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed, especially when you haven’t done something like this before. But, there are many ways to ensure that your vacation doesn’t veer off into disaster.

In case you are finding it difficult planning a trip outside Ghana, here are some basic tips for you:

  • The kind of vacation you want

The first thing that should come into mind when planning a trip or vacation outside the country is the kind of vacation you want to have.

You have to decide what type of vacation you’re looking for. Do you want a jam-packed vacation where you see something new every day sightseeing, or do you want a relaxing beach vacation? Or maybe you want a little bit of both?

All these questions should come to play.

  • Budget

You have to decide how much you’re willing to spend.

A vacation budget can minimize overspending and make for a more enjoyable trip.

Before taking a vacation, it's a good idea to outline a vacation budget. Doing this can help you avoid overspending, and it can help you determine if your trip plans are realistic for the amount of money you can afford to spend.

  • Do your research

You are venturing somewhere completely new and you really don’t know what things will be like there when you arrive. Which is why it’s important to research a travel destination before you go.

When you are planning your trip you’ll have so many questions. What will the climate be like? What kind of clothing is appropriate to wear?

There are so many important things to figure out before you board that plane.

  • Leave room for surprises

Remember that these travel itineraries should not be set in stone! Some days will be more tightly planned, but you always want to leave room for some last-minute plans and changes.

