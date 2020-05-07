Banana muffin recipe goes over so well with kids.

Not only are these banana bread muffins like cupcakes, but they’re ready, start to finish, in just half an hour

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 medium ripe bananas

1 large egg, room temperature

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

  • In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients.
  • In another bowl, mash the bananas.
  • Add egg, oil and vanilla; mix well.
  • Stir into the dry ingredients just until moistened.
  • Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups half full.
  • Bake at 375° for 18-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.
  • Cool for 10 minutes; remove from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.
  • Serve with any chilled beverage.