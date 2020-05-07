Banana muffin recipe goes over so well with kids.

Not only are these banana bread muffins like cupcakes, but they’re ready, start to finish, in just half an hour

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 medium ripe bananas

1 large egg, room temperature

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method