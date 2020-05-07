Banana muffin recipe goes over so well with kids.
Not only are these banana bread muffins like cupcakes, but they’re ready, start to finish, in just half an hour
Ingredients
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup of sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 medium ripe bananas
1 large egg, room temperature
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method
- In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients.
- In another bowl, mash the bananas.
- Add egg, oil and vanilla; mix well.
- Stir into the dry ingredients just until moistened.
- Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups half full.
- Bake at 375° for 18-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Cool for 10 minutes; remove from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Serve with any chilled beverage.