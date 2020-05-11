President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 10, 2020, updated the nation on the measures taken against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Amongst the update given, the president listed about 10 different local Ghanaian foods that can boost the immune system of citizens in the fight against the novel COVID-19.

He advised Ghanaians to take in key vitamins to fortify the immune system noting that fortunately, all of these can be found in many of our local foods.

This food is called Ebunuebunu; steamed cocoyam leaves, scotch bonnet pepper, onion and salted anchovies are grounded together then hot palm oil is poured over.

The leaves are high in protein and can be eaten by itself with boiled plantain, yam or cocoyam.

Ingredients

400g of Organic Spinach or Cocoyam leaves or Kontomire

1 sliced large Onion

20g of Pettie Belle Chillies (Kpakposhito)

185g of Salted Fish (Koobi)

150g of tinned Sardines in Tomato sauce

30ml of Zomi or Palm oil

Salt to taste

Method