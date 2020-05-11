President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 10, 2020, updated the nation on the measures taken against the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Amongst the update given, the president listed about 10 different local Ghanaian foods that can boost the immune system of citizens in the fight against the novel COVID-19.
He advised Ghanaians to take in key vitamins to fortify the immune system noting that fortunately, all of these can be found in many of our local foods.
This food is called Ebunuebunu; steamed cocoyam leaves, scotch bonnet pepper, onion and salted anchovies are grounded together then hot palm oil is poured over.
The leaves are high in protein and can be eaten by itself with boiled plantain, yam or cocoyam.
Ingredients
400g of Organic Spinach or Cocoyam leaves or Kontomire
1 sliced large Onion
20g of Pettie Belle Chillies (Kpakposhito)
185g of Salted Fish (Koobi)
150g of tinned Sardines in Tomato sauce
30ml of Zomi or Palm oil
Salt to taste
Method
- Wash the kontomire leaves well, remove the stalk from the vine and place in a pot.
- Add the tomatoes, onion, pepper and koobi to the pot and add just enough water to steam.
- Steam until the tomatoes, onions and kontomire leaves are tender. Turn off the heat and keep any remaining water left after the steaming.
- Place the chilli, onion and a piece of the koobi in an asanka (earthenware mortar) and mash it with the pestle.
- Add the tomatoes to the mortar. Mash until it is well incorporated with the onion mixture.
- Add the kontomire and mash well into the mixture. If it is too thick, loosen it up with a bit of water from the steaming process.
- Add salt to taste.
- Heat palm oil and pour it on the mashed ingredients.
- Serve this sauce with boiled yams, ripe and unripe plantains or cocoyam.