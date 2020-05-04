Ghana is home to a wide variety of delicacies and preparing fried rice is no exception.

Usually, cooked rice that has been heated with oil, vegetables and other ingredients depending on the preference of a person is what constitute the Ghanaian fried rice.

This time we take inspiration from the Chinese.

There aren’t any vast difference between the Ghanaian fried and the Chinese dish except that butter is put in place of the normal cooking oil and this time, oyster sauce is added.

While you find it expensive going to the Chinese restaurant to buy this food, get your recipe and try it at home.

Ingredients

Boiled rice

Butter

Oyster sauce

Mixed peppers

Spring onions

Sausage

Eggs

Spices and salt

Curry powder

Vegetable oil

Maggi cube

Soy sauce

Method