Ghana is home to a wide variety of delicacies and preparing fried rice is no exception.
Usually, cooked rice that has been heated with oil, vegetables and other ingredients depending on the preference of a person is what constitute the Ghanaian fried rice.
This time we take inspiration from the Chinese.
There aren’t any vast difference between the Ghanaian fried and the Chinese dish except that butter is put in place of the normal cooking oil and this time, oyster sauce is added.
While you find it expensive going to the Chinese restaurant to buy this food, get your recipe and try it at home.
Ingredients
Boiled rice
Butter
Oyster sauce
Mixed peppers
Spring onions
Sausage
Eggs
Spices and salt
Curry powder
Vegetable oil
Maggi cube
Soy sauce
Method
- Heat butter in a wok to the highest flame.
- Break eggs and slip into pan and stir.
- Add oyster sauce.
- Add onions and stir continuously.
- Add sausage and stir until it turns the colour you want.
- Add pepper, curry powder spices and salt to taste.
- Reduce the heat and add boiled rice to the mixture.
- Add soy sauce and stir for about 5 minutes.
- Serve with shito, stew or salad.