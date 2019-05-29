1 1⁄4 cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

4 tablespoons melted butter

3⁄4 teaspoon vanilla

1⁄3 cup chocolate chips

Method

Preheat fry pan (griddle or skillet for Americans).

Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

Mix together wet ingredients and beat into the dry mixture until smooth.

Fold in chocolate chips.

Pour or spoon batter into fry pan in the desired quantity.

Flip when the top begins to bubble, then cook a minute more.