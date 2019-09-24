  • Prep: 5 minutes
  • Cook: 5 minutes
  • Ready In: 10 minutes
  • Serves: 2
Creamy mushroom pasta
Ingredients 

  • 25g/1oz unsalted butter, chopped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • ½ onion, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 Portobello mushroom, chopped
  • 50ml/2fl oz white wine
  • 50ml/2fl oz double cream
  • 1 tsp chopped fresh parsley
  • 100g/3½oz pasta, cooked according to packet instructions
  • 25g/1oz pine nuts (optional)
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Melt the butter with the olive oil in a frying pan and fry the onion and garlic until soft.
  2. Add the mushroom and cook until soft. Season well with salt and pepper.
  3. Add the white wine and cook until the volume of liquid has reduced by half.
  4. Add the cream and simmer for 5 minutes, then add the parsley and check the seasoning again.
  5. Toss the pasta through the sauce, then serve in a warm bowl and sprinkle over the pine nuts.