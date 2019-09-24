Ingredients
- 25g/1oz unsalted butter, chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ½ onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 Portobello mushroom, chopped
- 50ml/2fl oz white wine
- 50ml/2fl oz double cream
- 1 tsp chopped fresh parsley
- 100g/3½oz pasta, cooked according to packet instructions
- 25g/1oz pine nuts (optional)
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Melt the butter with the olive oil in a frying pan and fry the onion and garlic until soft.
- Add the mushroom and cook until soft. Season well with salt and pepper.
- Add the white wine and cook until the volume of liquid has reduced by half.
- Add the cream and simmer for 5 minutes, then add the parsley and check the seasoning again.
- Toss the pasta through the sauce, then serve in a warm bowl and sprinkle over the pine nuts.