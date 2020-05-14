Recently, President Akufo-Addo mentioned some local food in the country that help boost the immune system.

Amongst the foods were oranges, kontomire, millet, cashew nuts, crabs, plantain, okro, dawadawa, brown rice and mushrooms.

Today we are preparing Dawadaw jollof rice.

The dawadawa contains protein and fibre and the rice also contains carbohydrate which promotes growth, prevents diseases and help provide energy.

Usually prepared in the northern part of Ghana.

Ingredients

8 large tomatoes.

1 medium-size onion (chopped).

1 ball of dawadawa.

1 big smoked fish.

2 Cups of rice.

Cooking oil.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Method