Recently, President Akufo-Addo mentioned some local food in the country that help boost the immune system.
Amongst the foods were oranges, kontomire, millet, cashew nuts, crabs, plantain, okro, dawadawa, brown rice and mushrooms.
Today we are preparing Dawadaw jollof rice.
The dawadawa contains protein and fibre and the rice also contains carbohydrate which promotes growth, prevents diseases and help provide energy.
Usually prepared in the northern part of Ghana.
Ingredients
8 large tomatoes.
1 medium-size onion (chopped).
1 ball of dawadawa.
1 big smoked fish.
2 Cups of rice.
Cooking oil.
Salt and pepper to taste.
Method
- Wash and slice the tomatoes and blend with pepper.
- Fry onions in the oil and add blended pepper and tomatoes.
- Prepare fish and add together with pounded dawadawa and salt, simmer for about 10 minutes.
- Add a reasonable amount of water and leave to boil.
- Wash and add rice to boiling stock and leave to simmer under a reduced fire until well cooked.
- Serve hot.