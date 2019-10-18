  • Prep: 15 minutes
  • Cook: 15 minutes
  • Ready In: 30 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Ginger fried rice (Frontier)
Ingredients 

  • 3 tbsp sunflower oil
  • Ginger, finely sliced
  • 50g garlic, finely sliced
  • 100g small peeled cooked prawn
  • Bunch spring onions, whites and greens separated and sliced
  • 3 eggs, beaten
  • 600g cooked rice
  • 50ml rice wine or dry sherry
  • 50ml light soy sauce

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a wok. 
  2. Add the ginger and garlic, then stir-fry briefly until just coloured. 
  3. Add the prawns and the whites of the spring onions, and cook for a further 3 mins. 
  4. Pour in the beaten egg, let it set for a couple of secs, then break it up and stir well to scramble. 
  5. Add the cooked rice and stir-fry everything together for 10 mins. Add the rest of the spring onions, rice wine and soy, then toss everything together well. 
  6. Serve immediately.