Ingredients
- 3 tbsp sunflower oil
- Ginger, finely sliced
- 50g garlic, finely sliced
- 100g small peeled cooked prawn
- Bunch spring onions, whites and greens separated and sliced
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 600g cooked rice
- 50ml rice wine or dry sherry
- 50ml light soy sauce
Method
- Heat the oil in a wok.
- Add the ginger and garlic, then stir-fry briefly until just coloured.
- Add the prawns and the whites of the spring onions, and cook for a further 3 mins.
- Pour in the beaten egg, let it set for a couple of secs, then break it up and stir well to scramble.
- Add the cooked rice and stir-fry everything together for 10 mins. Add the rest of the spring onions, rice wine and soy, then toss everything together well.
- Serve immediately.