Ingredients
- 2 pounds lean ground beef
- 2 large yellow onions, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 3 cups water
- 2 cans tomato sauce
- 2 cans diced tomatoes
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons dried Italian herb seasoning
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon seasoned salt, or to taste
- 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
Method
- Cook and stir the ground beef in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, breaking the meat up as it cooks, until the meat is no longer pink and has started to brown, about 10 minutes.
- Skim off excess fat, and stir in the onions and garlic. Cook and stir the meat mixture until the onions are translucent, about 10 more minutes.
- Stir water, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, soy sauce, Italian seasoning, bay leaves, and seasoned salt into the meat mixture and bring to a boil over medium heat.
- Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Stir macaroni into the mixture, cover, and simmer over low heat until the pasta is tender, about 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, discard bay leaves, and serve.