How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup

Okro is low in calories and has a high dietary fiber content.

Grilled chicken okro soup play

Grilled chicken okro soup

(Telande world)

  • Ingredients

Chicken stock

Fried chicken

Okro, chopped

Fresh tomatoes, chopped

Scotch bonnet

Ginger, chopped

Garlic, chopped

Salt

  • Method

Boil chicken stock in a saucepan over medium heat.

Blend tomatoes, scotch bonnet, ginger, and garlic until smooth and add to the stock.

Cover to cook for 7 minutes to 10 minutes and add the chopped okro.

Leave to cook for 5 minutes to 10 minutes. Add salt and spices.

Add chicken and leave to simmer.

Serve hot with banku or Eba.

