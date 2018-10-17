How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup

Okro is low in calories and has a high dietary fiber content.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
Chicken stock
Fried chicken
Okro, chopped
Fresh tomatoes, chopped
Scotch bonnet
Ginger, chopped
Garlic, chopped
Salt
How to prepare cheese balls at home
How to make homemade mayonnaise
Boil chicken stock in a saucepan over medium heat.
Blend tomatoes, scotch bonnet, ginger, and garlic until smooth and add to the stock.
Cover to cook for 7 minutes to 10 minutes and add the chopped okro.
Leave to cook for 5 minutes to 10 minutes. Add salt and spices.
Add chicken and leave to simmer.
Serve hot with banku or Eba.