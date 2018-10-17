How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Ingredients

Chicken stock

Fried chicken

Okro, chopped

Fresh tomatoes, chopped

Scotch bonnet

Ginger, chopped

Garlic, chopped

Salt

Method

Boil chicken stock in a saucepan over medium heat.

Blend tomatoes, scotch bonnet, ginger, and garlic until smooth and add to the stock.

Cover to cook for 7 minutes to 10 minutes and add the chopped okro.

Leave to cook for 5 minutes to 10 minutes. Add salt and spices.

Add chicken and leave to simmer.

Serve hot with banku or Eba.