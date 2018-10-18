How to prepare Matcha rice

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Matcha is rich in protective antioxidants that are important for preventing oxidative damage in the body.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup cooked jasmine rice
- 1 heaped tsp matcha powder
- 3 tsp rice vinegar
- Pinch sea salt
- ½ Lebanese cucumber, seeds sliced out
- 2 spring onions, finely sliced
- Sesame seeds
METHOD
- After cooking rice, stir through matcha powder, vinegar and sea salt.
- Divide rice into 4 bowls and top with sliced cucumber, spring onion and sesame seeds.
- This is a perfect side dish to serve with salmon or tofu.