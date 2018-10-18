Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How to prepare Matcha rice

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Matcha is rich in protective antioxidants that are important for preventing oxidative damage in the body.

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup cooked jasmine rice
  • 1 heaped tsp matcha powder
  • 3 tsp rice vinegar
  • Pinch sea salt
  • ½ Lebanese cucumber, seeds sliced out
  • 2 spring onions, finely sliced
  • Sesame seeds
play

 

READ ALSO:

5 foods that reduce belly fat

How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup

How to make egg pizza at home

METHOD

  1. After cooking rice, stir through matcha powder, vinegar and sea salt.
  2. Divide rice into 4 bowls and top with sliced cucumber, spring onion and sesame seeds.
  3. This is a perfect side dish to serve with salmon or tofu.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

5 foods that reduce belly fat 5 foods that reduce belly fat
How to make homemade ketchup How to make homemade ketchup
How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup
How to make egg pizza at home How to make egg pizza at home
How to prepare cheese balls at home How to prepare cheese balls at home
5 simple ways to make tough meat tender 5 simple ways to make tough meat tender

Recommended Videos

Food & Health: 4 foods to eat if you have piles Food & Health 4 foods to eat if you have piles
Lifestyle: Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal Lifestyle Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal
Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin



Top Articles

1 Amazing benefits of eating bananas everydaybullet
2 6 warning signs you are eating too much saltbullet
3 How to make egg pizza at homebullet
4 5 foods that reduce belly fatbullet
5 How to make homemade ketchupbullet
6 How to prepare grilled chicken okro soupbullet
7 Taxify How much money do Taxify drivers really make?bullet
8 How to prepare cheese balls at homebullet
9 How to make ginger lemonadebullet
10 Pulse Food How to make your own chicken sausage at homebullet

Related Articles

5 foods that reduce belly fat
How to make homemade ketchup
How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup
How to make egg pizza at home
How to prepare cheese balls at home
How to make homemade mayonnaise
How to make ginger lemonade
Pulse Food How to make spicy peanut balls (dakuwa) at home
Travel Tips 5 islands in Africa you have to visit with your family
Chocolate By The Salty Side Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 Pulse Food Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishesbullet
3 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
4 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet
5 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
6 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
7 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
8 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
9 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare oatmeal/quaker oats
How to prepare oatmeal/quaker oats
Homemade mayonnaise
How to make homemade mayonnaise
How to make spicy peanut balls (dakuwa) at home
Pulse Food How to make spicy peanut balls (dakuwa) at home
Body odor 5 foods that make you smell
X
Advertisement