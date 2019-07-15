Who would have ever thought, one could prepare Ghanaian dish, Tuo Zaafi with moringa?

Tuo Zaafi is popular among of the Northern Region, Upper East Region, and Upper West Region. The staple food is prepared and eaten with gravy stew and Ayoyo soup. Ghanaian food bloggers are finding new twists to our local food and the recent development is moringa Tuo Zaafi.

Moringa, popularly called a miracle plant contains healthy antioxidants and bioactive plant compounds. It has been used for centuries due to its medicinal properties and health benefits.

In addition, moringa leaf powder is often touted as a top source of vegetable protein since it contains all nine essential amino acids.

Check the video below to learn how to prepare moringa Tuo Zaafi for your future this week.