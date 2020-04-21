Here’s how to prepare it in a simple Ghanaian way.1 peeled pineapple

Ingredients

Chopped cabbage

1 carrot, grated

1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper

2 green onions, finely chopped

1/3 mayonnaise

Sugar to taste

1 tablespoon vinegar or to taste

Method

Chop the pineapple into small pieces and drain well.

In a large bowl, combine cabbage, carrot, green onions, red bell pepper and pineapple.

In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, brown sugar, and vinegar.

Pour dressing over salad.

Serve immediately.