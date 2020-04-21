Here’s how to prepare it in a simple Ghanaian way.1 peeled pineapple
Ingredients
Chopped cabbage
1 carrot, grated
1/2 cup finely chopped red bell pepper
2 green onions, finely chopped
1/3 mayonnaise
Sugar to taste
1 tablespoon vinegar or to taste
Method
Chop the pineapple into small pieces and drain well.
In a large bowl, combine cabbage, carrot, green onions, red bell pepper and pineapple.
In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, brown sugar, and vinegar.
Pour dressing over salad.
Serve immediately.