  • Prep: 5 minutes
  • Cook: 10 minutes
  • Ready In: 15 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Pineapple fried rice (Photo credit - Simply recipes)
Pineapple fried rice (Photo credit - Simply recipes)

Ingredients 

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 shallots, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 tsp mild curry powder
  • 600g cold cooked rice
  • 300g/11oz fresh pineapple, chopped
  • 4 tbsp soy sauce
  • Pinch sugar
  • Finely sliced spring onion
  • Coriander

Method

  • Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan. 
  • Sizzle the shallots until tinged then add the garlic and stir-fry for 1 min. 
  • Then add the curry powder and rice, and stir-fry to separate the grains. 
  • Add the pineapple chunks and juice and season with the soy and sugar. 
  • Stir through the spring onions and coriander.