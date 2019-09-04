Ingredients
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 shallots, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 tsp mild curry powder
- 600g cold cooked rice
- 300g/11oz fresh pineapple, chopped
- 4 tbsp soy sauce
- Pinch sugar
- Finely sliced spring onion
- Coriander
Method
- Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan.
- Sizzle the shallots until tinged then add the garlic and stir-fry for 1 min.
- Then add the curry powder and rice, and stir-fry to separate the grains.
- Add the pineapple chunks and juice and season with the soy and sugar.
- Stir through the spring onions and coriander.