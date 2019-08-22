Fried plantain meat pie
Ingredients 

  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 large yellow onion, minced
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1 1⁄2 lb. ground beef chuck
  • 1⁄4 cup raisins
  • Chopped tomatoes
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 5 ripe plantains, peeled, cut lengthwise into 1/4″ slices
  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 tbsp. flour
  • 1 cup canola oil

Method

  1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. 
  2. Add garlic and onion; cook until soft, about 3 minutes. 
  3. Add cumin, cinnamon, and oregano; cook for 1 minute. 
  4. Add beef; cook until browned, about 6 minutes. Add raisins, olives, and tomatoes; cook until thickened, about 5 minutes.
  5.  Season with salt and pepper; cool.
  6. Shape two plantain slices into a 4″ cylinder, overlapping their ends, and securing with toothpicks. Repeat to make 12 cylinders. 
  7. Stuff cylinders with 1⁄4 cup of the filling. Heat oil in a 12″ skillet over medium-high heat. 
  8. Whisk together eggs, flour, and 1 tbsp. water in a bowl. Working in batches, dip pies in egg mixture, and add to skillet; fry, turning once, until golden brown, about 3 minutes. 
  9. Serve hot or at room temperature.