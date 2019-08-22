Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large yellow onion, minced
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 1⁄2 lb. ground beef chuck
- 1⁄4 cup raisins
- Chopped tomatoes
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 5 ripe plantains, peeled, cut lengthwise into 1/4″ slices
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 tbsp. flour
- 1 cup canola oil
Method
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add garlic and onion; cook until soft, about 3 minutes.
- Add cumin, cinnamon, and oregano; cook for 1 minute.
- Add beef; cook until browned, about 6 minutes. Add raisins, olives, and tomatoes; cook until thickened, about 5 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper; cool.
- Shape two plantain slices into a 4″ cylinder, overlapping their ends, and securing with toothpicks. Repeat to make 12 cylinders.
- Stuff cylinders with 1⁄4 cup of the filling. Heat oil in a 12″ skillet over medium-high heat.
- Whisk together eggs, flour, and 1 tbsp. water in a bowl. Working in batches, dip pies in egg mixture, and add to skillet; fry, turning once, until golden brown, about 3 minutes.
- Serve hot or at room temperature.