How to prepare potato pizza

Ingredients

One recipe for bread dough:

3/4 cup lukewarm water

1 1/2 teaspoons dry yeast

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 1/2 cups flour

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

For the topping:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, green germ removed, thinly sliced

3 medium, waxy potatoes (about 14 ounces), peeled, cooked, and thinly sliced into rounds

1/2 cup heavy cream or crème fraîche

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Make the dough and let it rise until double in bulk, about 1 hour. Dust a baking sheet with semolina flour. Roll out the dough to an 18 x 12-inch rectangle, and fit it onto the baking sheet. Let the dough rise for 20 minutes.

2. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

3. Brush the dough with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, then sprinkle it with the garlic slices. Cover it with the potato slices, then drizzle those with the remaining olive oil and the cream. Sprinkle it with the fresh thyme leaves, crushing them as you sprinkle, and season it liberally with pepper, and lightly with salt.

4. Bake in the center of the oven until the dough is golden at the edges and the cream is bubbling gently about 35 minutes. Remove, let sit for 5 minutes, then cut and serve.