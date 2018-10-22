Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare semolina crepes

Plain yogurt promote weight management.

  Published:
Semolina Crepes play

Semolina Crepes

(Telandeworld)

Ingredients

2 cups semolina (ground and course)

1 cup plain yogurt

1 or ½ cup water

Olive spray oil

Method

View this post on Instagram

SEMOLINA CREPES The reason why I love semolina crepes is because of the beautiful texture it#emo#4oCZ##s almost like flat puff puff but lighter plus you can choose to make it savory or sweet! We went for the savory approach with a red grape and blueberry sauce with a generous amount of whipped cream... semolina crepes couldn#emo#4oCZ##t get any better @dainessfoods Don#emo#4oCZ##t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel and our website for more deliciousness #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ ........ ........ #Telande #sponsored #semolina #Telandeexperience #ghana #crepe #foodblogging #Africa #africancusine #tasty #africanfood #africanfoodblogger #ghanaianfood #Westafrica #foodrecipes #african #nigerianfood #africanfood #westafricanfood #caesardressing #semolinacrepe #foodphotgraphyandstyling #foodie #africanfood #sweet #healthy

A post shared by Eat With Me (@telandeworld) on

 

