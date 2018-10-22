How to prepare semolina crepes

Plain yogurt promote weight management.
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
Ingredients
2 cups semolina (ground and course)
1 cup plain yogurt
1 or ½ cup water
Olive spray oil
READ ALSO
How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup
How to prepare cheese balls at home
Method
View this post on Instagram
SEMOLINA CREPES The reason why I love semolina crepes is because of the beautiful texture it#emo#4oCZ##s almost like flat puff puff but lighter plus you can choose to make it savory or sweet! We went for the savory approach with a red grape and blueberry sauce with a generous amount of whipped cream... semolina crepes couldn#emo#4oCZ##t get any better @dainessfoods Don#emo#4oCZ##t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel and our website for more deliciousness #emo#8J+Pvg==## ........ ........ ........ #Telande #sponsored #semolina #Telandeexperience #ghana #crepe #foodblogging #Africa #africancusine #tasty #africanfood #africanfoodblogger #ghanaianfood #Westafrica #foodrecipes #african #nigerianfood #africanfood #westafricanfood #caesardressing #semolinacrepe #foodphotgraphyandstyling #foodie #africanfood #sweet #healthy