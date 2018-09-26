How to prepare shrimp avocado salad

news

Ingredients

2 pounds boiled or steamed shrimp peeled and deveined

2 avocados cut into large pieces

2 tablespoons diced red onion

For the Dressing:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon parsley chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

salt and pepper to taste

READ ALSO

How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps

How to make spicy cauliflower

5 ways to use up ripe banana

How to prepare Pilau rice this weekend

Method

Add shrimp, avocado, and onion to a large bowl.

In a 2-cup measuring cup, mix together ingredients for the dressing. Whisk until well-combined.

Add dressing to shrimp avocado salad until it has the amount you desire. Serve additional dressing on the side.