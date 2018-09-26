How to prepare shrimp avocado salad

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
2 pounds boiled or steamed shrimp peeled and deveined
2 avocados cut into large pieces
2 tablespoons diced red onion
For the Dressing:
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon parsley chopped
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
salt and pepper to taste
Add shrimp, avocado, and onion to a large bowl.
In a 2-cup measuring cup, mix together ingredients for the dressing. Whisk until well-combined.
Add dressing to shrimp avocado salad until it has the amount you desire. Serve additional dressing on the side.