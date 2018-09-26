Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare shrimp avocado salad


Pulse Food How to prepare shrimp avocado salad

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
shrimp avocado salad play

shrimp avocado salad

(Food Network)

  • Ingredients

2 pounds boiled or steamed shrimp peeled and deveined

2 avocados cut into large pieces

2 tablespoons diced red onion

For the Dressing:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon parsley chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

salt and pepper to taste

  • Method

Add shrimp, avocado, and onion to a large bowl.

In a 2-cup measuring cup, mix together ingredients for the dressing. Whisk until well-combined.

Add dressing to shrimp avocado salad until it has the amount you desire. Serve additional dressing on the side.

