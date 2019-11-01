  • Prep: 5 minutes
  • Cook: 20 minutes
  • Ready In: 25 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Sweet potato pottagec (Ndudu by Fafa)
Ingredients 

  • Sweet Potatoes, diced
  • 2 Onions, sliced
  • Green chillies , 6- 10
  • 1 clove of Garlic 
  • 4 strands of Grains of Selim (Hwentia)
  • 2 cloves
  • 2 African Nutmegs
  • 1 ladle of Palm oil
  • 1-2 large smoked Fish
  • 1 ladle of blended Tomatoes 
  • Salt to taste
  • Method

Watch the video below: