How to prepare sweet potato pottage (Mpotompoto)
Sweet potatoes are a rich source of fibre as well as containing an array of vitamins and minerals including iron, calcium, selenium, and they're a good source of most of our B vitamins and vitamin C.
Ingredients
- Sweet Potatoes, diced
- 2 Onions, sliced
- Green chillies , 6- 10
- 1 clove of Garlic
- 4 strands of Grains of Selim (Hwentia)
- 2 cloves
- 2 African Nutmegs
- 1 ladle of Palm oil
- 1-2 large smoked Fish
- 1 ladle of blended Tomatoes
- Salt to taste
Watch the video below: