How Travelwings has made travel exciting and affordable for Africans

Travelwings has created a robust online platform that allows travellers to directly book flights and accommodations in 32+ nations traversing across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Another noteworthy feature is that travellers can book flights in just 11 clicks. Moreover, to ensure convenient and seamless transactions, Travelwings has integrated digital payment within the platform.

Inspired by the idea of taking customers on an enchanting journey without bounds, Travelwings offer;

Specially Curated Packages - With Travelwings, the world is your oyster! Be it embarking on a cruise adventure or travelling to a spectacular destination or indulging in a luxurious staycation, they make all your travel dreams come true with tailor made packages, easy to book flights, budget-friendly deals, and more.

Experiential Travel Experiences - Explore the unbeaten path with unconventional travel experiences. Be it going on adventure treks through the wilderness in Rwanda or scuba diving in the pristine waters of the Maldives or gazing upon the man-made marvels in Dubai, or unravelling the ancient secrets in Saudi Arabia, our myriad of packages cater to a diverse range of travellers

Cruise Packages - Experience the joy of sailing into pristine waters across South Africa and Dubai under the Sun with Travelwings’ luxurious cruise packages. Designed to offer you the best cruise experience, Travelwings’ incredible cruise packages are a ticket to fresh sea air, fairytale magic, blissful seclusion, unforgettable memories, bucket-list experiences, and much more.

Exceptional User Experience - Designed to maximise convenience, comfort, and an error-free online booking experience, Travelwings’ website works like a PWA and guarantees the fastest flight booking experience with booking completion in just 11 clicks. Furthermore, to ensure a seamless user experience, the web app is lightweight, intuitive, easy to access, works like a native application, stores offline data, and eliminates the need to download the app.

One-Stop Shop - Ever attentive to consumer demands, Travelwings aims to offer a wholesome travel experience by introducing services like holidays, accommodation, flights, transportation, activities, Visa services, PCR test bookings and more, making it the perfect one-stop travel shop.

Driven by a vision to build an enduring travel brand that offers authentic and exclusive travel experiences, the brand offers a full spectrum of ingenious service offerings including innovative categories, customised packages, unique travel experiences, and more.

Travelwings has become synonymous with the phrase ‘travel with excitement’. The brand is known for its unique holiday packages, lucrative discounts, excellent customer service, innovative products, a 24/7 inquiry response team, customer-friendly policies and more. So, make sure to get in touch with Travelwings for your next holiday abroad and experience travel the way you should.

About Travelwings

Established in 2015, Travelwings is a bespoke online tourism brand that excels at delivering unique travel experiences. Headquartered in Dubai with offices across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Morocco, Travelwings has established a strong presence in the travel domain and is constantly evolving to offer the best travel experiences. Since its inception, the company has catered to 1 million+ travellers, and gained a strong foothold in 32+ nations traversing across the Middle East and Africa.

Visit Travelwings.com or contact 0302 218000 or email us at ghana.care@travelwings.com today