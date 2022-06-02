I have travelled 99 countries, over 170 cities– Kate Simbalam of GMB shares (video)

Daniel Nti of Pulse.com.gh got up close and personal with Kate, a finalist of the maiden edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2007 who got lost in the showbiz spheres after she participated in the pageant.

Kim was one of the most promising acts on the GMB platform during her season which got many of us sure about her grand seat at the table of Ghana’s showbiz after the show regardless of what happened.

Unfortunately, the people’s favorite after the show disappeared from the screens and her name seemingly sunk in the waters as years went by. Did she fail? NO.

From working with some of the leading flights in the world and globetrotting many countries to having to serve some big dignitaries, business moguls, and celebrated merchants in their private jets, Kate’s success has been a silent noise.

Kate told Pulse Ghana shared her amazing journey in aviation after the pageantry. Following her mother’s ultimate dream which was to fly around the world, Kate took it upon herself to bring her mother’s aspiration to life by pursuing that goal.

“I promised myself when I was a kid, that I was going to fulfill my mother’s dream because her dream was to be on the airplane”. She expressed.

Kate who later joined Fly Emirates, the world’s biggest airline, also labeled that as one of the biggest milestones in her journey as a flight supervisor.

She detailed her rise from the lowest ranks from the economy crew, to business, and to being a flight supervisor now. Kate disclosed that she has visited 99 countries and over 170 cities around the world.

“ I visited 99 countries (67) as a crew and over 160 cities around the world multiple times. Over 190 times around the world, 20 times to the moon and back, in the air over 10,000 hrs, over 15months straight etc. Traveled my favorite destinations numerous times some as much as 180+ trips to Accra, 25 + to Los Angeles and Milan, Singapore, Lagos, Miami, Melbourne, Mauritius ” Kate stated.

Kate also revealed that she is currently managing McDan’s Private Jet Lounge on behalf of her company in Malta.