Jay Z & Beyoncé To Visit Ghana As Part The ‘Year Of Return’

The year 2019 has been dubbed the ‘Year of Return’ by the Ghana Government to mark 400 years since the slave trade ended.

As part of this applaudable initiative, The Carters; Jay Z and Beyonce are expected to visit Ghana according to Emmanuel Kojo Mensah, the Marketing Manager of Royal Senchi Hotel where Boris Cudjoe and other Hollywood acts that touched down to Ghana resided.

Many African Americans are expected to visit Ghana to commemorate the 'Year of Return occasion earmarked by the Ghana Tourism Authority aimed at inviting persons of African descent to Ghana.

Here is what Emmanuel Kojo Mensah, the Marketing Manager of Royal Senchi Hotel said about Jay Z and Beyoncé's likely visit to Ghana:

“ I am told that with the visit of Boris Kodjoe and the rest, people in the states are discussing the Royal Senchi Hotel because they have seen pictures videos and other images Boris and his guys took when they came to our facility.

Jay Z and Beyonce who saw and liked the pictures, I am told, are planning a visit to Ghana and for that matter the Royal Senchi Hotel. This year the Tourism Ministry says it is the Year Of Return and we are all up for it,” he said.