Lydia Forson and Sister Derby enjoying vacation with Dolphins


  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lydia Forson and Sister Derby enjoying vacation with Dolphins

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson and popular singer, Sister Derby continue their Dubai getaway in the most rejuvenating way and that is swimming with Dolphins.

The two who share a very great bond are obviously having some awesome moments since their arrival in Dubai for a vacation. Our news feed has been filled with fun-filled images of both Lydia and Sister Derby as they both explore the beauty city of Dubai. 

Lydia and Sister Derby have added another unforgettable experience to their Dubai tour as they relish in the chance to splash, play, and swim with natures most friendly fishes, dolphins.  These dolphins display their charisma in full force while participating in tricks like the Belly Ride and Boogie Push as seen in photos.

