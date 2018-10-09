Pulse.com.gh logo
Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes


Join us from 10th October to 20th November in our hotels for a fantastic gourmet experience,Chocolate, on the salty side. Are you ready?

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra will treat guests to a new menu of savoury dishes with a sweet twist next month as the upscale brand within the AccorHotels Group, launches its ‘Chocolate on the Salty Side’ promotion.

In celebration of Swiss cuisine and the wonderful versatility of chocolate, the brand’s talented ‘food artisans’ have made Mövenpick chocolate the hero of seven dishes in its latest global campaign, which runs from 10 October to 20 November 2018.

From salmon fillets enlivened with dark chocolate to a savoury tarte tartin with a white chocolate flourish, each new creation offers up something distinctively flavourful and showcases chocolate in new exciting ways to guests dining at Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra’s Sankofa Restaurant.

 

Founded in Switzerland in 1973, but with a heritage of food and beverage excellence stretching back to the 1940s, Mövenpick holds a growing portfolio of more than 80 hotels in 24 countries. Mövenpick is part of AccorHotels, a world-leading travel and lifestyle group which invites travellers to feel welcome at more than 4,500 hotels, resorts and residences, along with some 10,000 of the finest private homes around the globe.

